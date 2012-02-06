ApparatjikFormed 2008
Apparatjik
2008
Apparatjik Biography (Wikipedia)
Apparatjik ( ap-ə-RAT-chik) are a multi-national band formed in 2008. The band is a supergroup that consists of bassist Guy Berryman from Coldplay, guitarist/keyboardist Magne Furuholmen from A-ha, singer/guitarist Jonas Bjerre of Mew and drummer/producer Martin Terefe. The band's name literal translation is "agent of the apparatus". Apparatjik is based on apparatchik, which is a word of Russian origin and is used to describe "an official or bureaucrat in any organization" but has in the past had other meanings, including "Communist agent or spy".
Apparatjik Tracks
Do It Myself Feat. Pharrell Williams
Snow Crystals
Look Kids
Datascroller
Ferreting
