Marc CaryBorn 29 January 1967
Marc Cary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08ee22af-7682-4b7e-97f7-0eda83f7f360
Marc Cary Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Cary (born January 29, 1967) is a post bop jazz pianist based out of New York City. Cary has played and recorded with several well-known musicians, including Dizzy Gillespie, Betty Carter, Roy Hargrove, Arthur Taylor, Abbey Lincoln, Carlos Garnett, Erykah Badu, Meshell Ndegeocello, Stefon Harris, Lauryn Hill, Ani DiFranco, Jackie McLean, Q-Tip and Carmen McRae.
Cary grew up playing on the go-go music scene in Washington, D.C. He eventually moved to New York City, and it was through his work with Abbey Lincoln that broad audiences were first introduced to his rhythmic style, which draws on the influence of Randy Weston and McCoy Tyner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Cary Tracks
Sort by
Beehive
Marc Cary
Beehive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beehive
Last played on
Essaouira Walks
Marc Cary
Essaouira Walks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Essaouira Walks
Last played on
When I'm called home
Marc Cary
When I'm called home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm called home
Last played on
Indigenious
Marc Cary
Indigenious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indigenious
Open Baby
Marc Cary
Open Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Baby
Waltz Betty Waltz
Marc Cary
Waltz Betty Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz Betty Waltz
Marc Cary Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist