John Dalley (born 3 March 1935 in Madison, Wisconsin) is an American violinist. He was raised in a musical family. His father was an orchestra conductor, violinist, composer, instrumental teacher, and music educator. His mother, from Bloomington, Illinois, was a cellist, music teacher, and music publisher.
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Piano Quartet No 1 in C minor, Op 15
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
