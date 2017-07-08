Carrie HaydenSinger/songwriter from Worcestershire
Carrie Hayden
Carrie Hayden Performances & Interviews
- Carrie Hayden's BBC Introducing session on stage at the Worcester Music Festival 2010https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k8drz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k8drz.jpg2015-02-18T10:35:00.000ZThe Bewdley singer/songwriter performs an exclusive session for BBC Hereford & Worcester.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02k8dtc
Carrie Hayden Tracks
Green
Last played on
