Da HoolBorn 30 December 1969
Da Hool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08e6bef1-633e-41d8-8201-a65e1ac8ec64
Da Hool Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Tomiczek (born December 30, 1968), better known as Da Hool, is a German DJ and producer. It was in Bottrop that he first honed his skills as a DJ, and by 1990 was an acclaimed performer in his native country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Da Hool Tracks
Sort by
Meet Her At The Love Parade
Da Hool
Meet Her At The Love Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwmzf.jpglink
Meet Her At The Love Parade
Last played on
Meet Her at the Love Parade (Slick Shoota Remix)
Da Hool
Meet Her at the Love Parade (Slick Shoota Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304rdn.jpglink
Meet Her at the Love Parade (Slick Shoota Remix)
Last played on
MHATLP (HI-LO Edit)
Oliver Heldens
MHATLP (HI-LO Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wwyw.jpglink
MHATLP (HI-LO Edit)
Last played on
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Nalin & Kane Mix) (Eats Percolator On The Rebeef)
Da Hool
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Nalin & Kane Mix) (Eats Percolator On The Rebeef)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Bare Mvckers Parade Edit)
Da Hool
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Bare Mvckers Parade Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Her At Love Parade (Laidback Luke Melbourne Bootleg)
Da Hool
Meet Her At Love Parade (Laidback Luke Melbourne Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Cristian Dinamarca Remix)
Da Hool
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Cristian Dinamarca Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Hardforze DJ Tool)
Da Hool
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Hardforze DJ Tool)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Her At The Love Parade (Hardforze DJ Tool)
Last played on
Da Hool Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist