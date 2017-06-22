Fond of TigersFormed 2000
Fond of Tigers
2000
Fond of Tigers Biography (Wikipedia)
Fond of Tigers is a Canadian seven-piece post-rock instrumental band from Vancouver. An article in Exclaim! describes the band's sound: "with cacophonous explosions of percussion and guitar underlying wild strains of trumpet and violin, only to drop out for unexpected, ambient glimmers of a once-roaring piece."
Fond of Tigers Tracks
Soheb
Heartwarmongering No.4
Upheaval
Dreaming Of Betrayal, Awakening Refreshed
Continent & Western - Drip Audio
Fond of Tigers Links
