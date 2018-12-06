Johnny Clegg and SavukaFormed 1985. Disbanded 1994
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08e3c40b-dbec-49aa-96ff-e1ab37ae6aca
Johnny Clegg and Savuka Biography (Wikipedia)
Savuka, occasionally referred to as Johnny Clegg & Savuka, was a multi-racial South African band formed in 1986 by Johnny Clegg after the disbanding of Juluka. Savuka's music blended traditional Zulu musical influences with Celtic music and Rock music that had a cross-racial appeal in South Africa. Their lyrics were often bilingual in English and Zulu and they wrote several politically charged songs, particularly related to apartheid. Some better-known Savuka songs include "Asimbonanga", and "Third World Child", from their 1987 album of the same name. Band percussionist Dudu Zulu was killed in 1992; their song "The Crossing" was a tribute to him.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Clegg and Savuka Tracks
Sort by
Scatterlings Of Africa
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Scatterlings Of Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scatterlings Of Africa
Last played on
Scatterling's Of Africa
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Scatterling's Of Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scatterling's Of Africa
Last played on
Asimbonanga
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Asimbonanga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asimbonanga
Last played on
Asimbonanga (Mandela)
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Asimbonanga (Mandela)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asimbonanga (Mandela)
Last played on
One Man One Vote
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
One Man One Vote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Man One Vote
Last played on
Jaluka
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Jaluka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaluka
Last played on
Johnny Clegg and Savuka Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist