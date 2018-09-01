Renegades Biography (Wikipedia)
Renegades were a British rock band which started out as a side-project from two members of the band Feeder, featuring guitarist Grant Nicholas and bassist Taka Hirose, before becoming a pseudonym name for Feeder themselves. Nicholas formed Renegades alongside Hirose with Karl Brazil from Ben's Brother, who completed the group and a four-track EP was then recorded. Soon later, Renegades became an alternative name for Feeder at various concerts where they would play an entire show pretending not to be Feeder, but a different band with the same members. If Feeder songs released before the Renegades album were to be played, the band would announce that they're covering Feeder songs. Grant Nicholas once introduced "Tangerine" as "A cover of a song from a band we know".
The idea was created when Feeder parted company with drummer Mark Richardson who returned to his previous band Skunk Anansie. Brazil was initially contracted with the band to assist them on their June dates playing various university events, before then playing the UK leg of the Sonisphere Festival. He was however recording with the band alongside Mexicolas drummer Tim Trotter, before the idea came about to use a selection of the tracks for the 'Renegades' project. The tracks originally intended for the side-project were soon used for the seventh Feeder album Renegades. The side-project was as a result used as a method to promote the Renegades album at live shows where they would mainly play the new songs, thus avoiding having to play any of their hits if they played as Feeder.
Renegades Tracks
Sort by
Big and Fine
Renegades
Sentimental
Renegades Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
-
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
-
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
-
When John Met Yoko
-
"It doesn't matter, I won't be here!" - Sir Paul McCartney tells 6 Music how he wants to be remembered