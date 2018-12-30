Claire Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08e32c55-0145-4a5d-841c-9dfe84c32be1
Claire Chase Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Chase (born 1978) is an American flautist, arts entrepreneur, and 2012 MacArthur Fellow based in Brooklyn, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claire Chase Tracks
Sort by
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
Olga Neuwirth
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Aello - Ballet Mecanomorphe
Last played on
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
Olga Neuwirth
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
Last played on
Halil
Leonard Bernstein
Halil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Halil
Last played on
Bertha's Lair
Tyshawn Sorey
Bertha's Lair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bertha's Lair
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
Claire Chase, Philharmonia Orchestra, Dai Fujikura, Andrew Norman and Dalia Stasevska
Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 30: Brandenburg Concertos Project – 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqv4mb
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-05T05:18:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p062d6yf.jpg
5
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 30: Brandenburg Concertos Project – 2
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist