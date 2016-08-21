Alberto RemediosOpera singer. Born 27 February 1935. Died 11 June 2016
Alberto Remedios
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08e31ebf-b26c-481a-a6c3-21a9e3ef784e
Alberto Remedios Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto Remedios CBE (27 February 1935 – 11 June 2016) was a British operatic tenor, especially noted for his interpretations of Wagner's heldentenor roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alberto Remedios Tracks
Sort by
The Midsummer Marriage Act III: Fire in Summer
Michael Tippett
The Midsummer Marriage Act III: Fire in Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
The Midsummer Marriage Act III: Fire in Summer
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
The Midsummer Marriage, Act I - Stop! Stop, Stop! (Mark)
Michael Tippett
The Midsummer Marriage, Act I - Stop! Stop, Stop! (Mark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
The Midsummer Marriage, Act I - Stop! Stop, Stop! (Mark)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e984fx
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-15T05:49:48
15
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev5v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-25T05:49:48
25
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epfrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-09T05:49:48
9
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 33 - Stravinsky's Eightieth Birthday
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-28T05:49:48
28
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 33 - Stravinsky's Eightieth Birthday
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efhbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-03T05:49:48
3
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist