Beegie Adair
Born 1937
Beegie Adair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08ded41b-4623-47ca-b70b-cbebfd2529ba
Beegie Adair Biography
Bobbe Gorin "Beegie" Adair, née Long (born December 11, 1937, Barren County, Kentucky, United States) is an American jazz pianist. She studied piano at Western Kentucky University. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she did graduate work at Peabody College. She later went on to form the Beegie Adair Trio.
Beegie Adair Tracks
Merry Christmas Darling
Beegie Adair
Merry Christmas Darling
Merry Christmas Darling
Last played on
I'll be Home for Christmas
Beegie Adair
I'll be Home for Christmas
I'll be Home for Christmas
Last played on
Black Coffee
Beegie Adair
Black Coffee
Black Coffee
Last played on
