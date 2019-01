Bobbe Gorin "Beegie" Adair, née Long (born December 11, 1937, Barren County, Kentucky, United States) is an American jazz pianist. She studied piano at Western Kentucky University. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she did graduate work at Peabody College. She later went on to form the Beegie Adair Trio.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia