Amber DigbyBorn 1980
Amber Digby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08dd8ec8-611a-4003-ba56-07160394eff8
Amber Digby Tracks
Sort by
Saturday Night
Amber Digby
Saturday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night
Last played on
Its A Long Way From Heaven (To The World Youre Living In)
Amber Digby
Its A Long Way From Heaven (To The World Youre Living In)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Can I Unlove You?
Amber Digby
How Can I Unlove You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Can I Unlove You?
Last played on
One More Thing I Wish Id Said
Amber Digby
One More Thing I Wish Id Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Thing I Wish Id Said
Last played on
Please Be My Love
Amber Digby
Please Be My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Be My Love
Last played on
My Imagination
Amber Digby
My Imagination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Imagination
Last played on
Close Up The Honky Tonks
Amber Digby
Close Up The Honky Tonks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close Up The Honky Tonks
Last played on
I'm Not Your Kind Of Girl
Amber Digby
I'm Not Your Kind Of Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not Your Kind Of Girl
Last played on
There Must Be Another Way To Live
Amber Digby
There Must Be Another Way To Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Way to Live
Amber Digby
Another Way to Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Way to Live
Last played on
Amber Digby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist