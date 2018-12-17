Nicole Mary Kidman AC (born 20 June 1967) is an Australian actress and producer. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and the Silver Bear for Best Actress.

Kidman began her acting career in Australia with the 1983 film Bush Christmas. In the same year, she starred in BMX Bandits, also filmed in Australia. Her breakthrough came in 1989 with the thriller Dead Calm and the television miniseries Bangkok Hilton. In 1990, she made her Hollywood debut in the racing film Days of Thunder, opposite Tom Cruise. She went on to achieve wide recognition with leading roles in the romantic drama Far and Away (1992), the superhero film Batman Forever (1995), the crime comedy-drama To Die For (1995), for which she won a Golden Globe Award, and the erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut (1999). She received two consecutive Academy Award for Best Actress nominations for playing a courtesan in the musical Moulin Rouge! (2001) and the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama film The Hours (2002); she won the award for the latter, and received Golden Globes for both films.