Mo-dettes was an all-female post-punk band, formed in 1979 by guitarist Kate Korris, an original member of The Slits and brief member of The Raincoats, and bassist Jane Crockford, former member of Bank of Dresden. Ramona Carlier (vocals) - previously of Kleenex - and June Miles-Kingston (drums) completed the line-up.

