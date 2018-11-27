Mo-DettesFormed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Mo-Dettes
1979
Mo-Dettes Biography (Wikipedia)
Mo-dettes was an all-female post-punk band, formed in 1979 by guitarist Kate Korris, an original member of The Slits and brief member of The Raincoats, and bassist Jane Crockford, former member of Bank of Dresden. Ramona Carlier (vocals) - previously of Kleenex - and June Miles-Kingston (drums) completed the line-up.
Mo-Dettes Tracks
White Mice
White Mice
Paint It Black
Paint It Black
The Waltz (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
The Waltz (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
Nasty Children (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
Nasty Children (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
Vicious Circle (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
Vicious Circle (Richard Skinner session, 5 July 1981)
Noman (He's A Rebel) (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Noman (He's A Rebel) (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Kray Twins (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Kray Twins (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Dark Park Creeping (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Dark Park Creeping (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Bitter Truth (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Bitter Truth (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1980)
Yellow Smile (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
Yellow Smile (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
White Rabbit (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
White Rabbit (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
Nasty Children (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
Nasty Children (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
L'intro (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
L'intro (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 1987)
Honeyman
Honeyman
Raindrops and Roses
Raindrops and Roses
The Sparrow (John Peel session 26.08.80)
The Sparrow (John Peel session 26.08.80)
Bedtime Stories (John Peel session 26.08.80)
Bedtime Stories (John Peel session 26.08.80)
Two Can Play (John Peel Session 26.08.80)
Two Can Play (John Peel Session 26.08.80)
White Rabbit (John Peel Session 11.07.1981)
White Rabbit (John Peel Session 11.07.1981)
Yellow Smile (John Peel Session 11.07.1981)
Yellow Smile (John Peel Session 11.07.1981)
