Eric MatthewsBorn 12 January 1969
Eric Matthews
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08d577c0-3322-47c9-96ac-f717b5756cba
Eric Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Matthews (born January 12, 1969, in Compton, California) is an American composer, musician, recording artist, and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Matthews Tracks
Sort by
Fanfare
Eric Matthews
Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare
Last played on
Fried Out Broken Girl
Eric Matthews
Fried Out Broken Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fried Out Broken Girl
Last played on
Yes, Everyone
Eric Matthews
Yes, Everyone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes, Everyone
Last played on
My Morning Parade
Eric Matthews
My Morning Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Morning Parade
Last played on
Playlists featuring Eric Matthews
Eric Matthews Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist