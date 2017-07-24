The InvisibleUK alternative rock band. Formed 2006
The Invisible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnyv.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08d43582-cee9-42a0-8ec7-bbf8389f62c2
The Invisible Biography (Wikipedia)
The Invisible are an English band based in London, United Kingdom and fronted by the singer and guitarist Dave Okumu. The band formed as Okumu's solo project but quickly developed into a full-fledged band with friends Tom Herbert (bass & synthesizer) and Leo Taylor (drums). Their self-titled debut album, released on 9 March 2009, was nominated for the Mercury Prize and selected as critics choice for iTunes album of the year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Invisible Tracks
Sort by
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix) (feat. Anna Calvi)
The Invisible
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix) (feat. Anna Calvi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix) (feat. Anna Calvi)
Last played on
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix)
The Invisible
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Love Me Again (Chaos In The CBD Remix)
Last played on
Save You
The Invisible
Save You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l5yrb.jpglink
Save You
Last played on
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
The Invisible
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
The Invisible
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
Last played on
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
The Invisible
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Life's Dancers (Floating Points Remix)
Last played on
Memories
The Invisible
Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Memories
Last played on
Love Me Again (Auntie Flo's Marimba Jam) (feat. Anna Calvi)
The Invisible
Love Me Again (Auntie Flo's Marimba Jam) (feat. Anna Calvi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Love Me Again (Auntie Flo's Marimba Jam) (feat. Anna Calvi)
Last played on
Life's Dancers
The Invisible
Life's Dancers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Life's Dancers
Last played on
Best Of Me
The Invisible
Best Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Best Of Me
Last played on
London Girl
The Invisible
London Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
London Girl
Last played on
Love Me Again (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
The Invisible
Love Me Again (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Rosie Lowe
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
Love Me Again (feat. Anna Calvi)
The Invisible
Love Me Again (feat. Anna Calvi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Love Me Again (feat. Anna Calvi)
Last played on
So Well
The Invisible
So Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
So Well
Last played on
Different
The Invisible
Different
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Different
Last played on
Love Me Again
The Invisible
Love Me Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Love Me Again
Last played on
K Town Sunset (feat. Connan Mockasin)
The Invisible
K Town Sunset (feat. Connan Mockasin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
K Town Sunset (feat. Connan Mockasin)
Last played on
Save You (Reginald Omas Mamode IV remix)
The Invisible
Save You (Reginald Omas Mamode IV remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Different (feat. Kendirck Lamar)
The Invisible
Different (feat. Kendirck Lamar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnyv.jpglink
Different (feat. Kendirck Lamar)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Roots Manuva with The Invisible
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2zj3d
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-02-10T05:32:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014x5pj.jpg
10
Feb
2013
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Roots Manuva with The Invisible
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Invisible
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98g9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-09-05T05:32:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p011jfbt.jpg
5
Sep
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Invisible
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
The Invisible Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How this recording studio can help improve wellbeing
-
Bibio: "Places have atmospheres"
-
Bibio: "Places have atmospheres"
-
"We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream" Wild Beasts discuss their split
-
Wild Beasts
-
‘It’s taken 15 years for us to grow into our name’ – Wild Beasts
-
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
-
Field Music in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
-
Wild Beasts: What Makes A Great Audience?
-
Bibio chats to Lauren Laverne
Back to artist