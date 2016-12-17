Kasenetz-Katz Super CircusFormed 1968. Disbanded 1977
The Kasenetz-Katz Singing Orchestral Circus was a bubblegum "supergroup" created by record producers Jerry Kasenetz and Jeffry Katz, consisting of various Super K Production groups.
Quick Joey Small
Quick Joey Small
Last played on
