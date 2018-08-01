Pete HaycockBorn 4 March 1951. Died 30 October 2013
Peter John Haycock (4 March 1951 – 30 October 2013) was an English musician and film score composer. He began his career as lead guitarist, vocalist, and founding member of the Climax Blues Band.
Thelma And Louise (feat. Pete Haycock)
Hans Zimmer
