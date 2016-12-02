Habib KoitéBorn 27 January 1958
Habib Koité
1958-01-27
Habib Koité Biography (Wikipedia)
Habib Koité (Bambara: Habib Kuwate, born 1958 in Thiès, Senegal) is a Malian musician, singer, songwriter based in Mali. His band, Bamada, is a supergroup of West African musicians, which included Kélétigui Diabaté on balafon until his death in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Habib Koité Tracks
Mansani Cisse
Habib Koité
Mansani Cisse
Mansani Cisse
Last played on
Sambara
Habib Koité
Sambara
Sambara
Last played on
Dêmê
Habib Koité
Dêmê
Dêmê
Last played on
Drapeau
Habib Koité
Drapeau
Drapeau
Last played on
Diarabi Niani
Habib Koité
Diarabi Niani
Diarabi Niani
Last played on
N'Teri
Habib Koité
N'Teri
N'Teri
Last played on
Encore
Habib Koité
Encore
Encore
Maya
Habib Koité
Maya
Maya
Fatuma
Habib Koité
Fatuma
Fatuma
Wassiye
Habib Koité
Wassiye
Wassiye
Last played on
