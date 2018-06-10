Millicent Mary Lillian Martin (born 8 June 1934) is an English actress, singer, and comedian, who was the resident singer of topical songs on the weekly BBC Television satire show That Was The Week That Was (1962-1963). For her work on Broadway, she received Tony Award nominations for Side by Side by Sondheim (1977) and King of Hearts (1978), both for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other television roles include her recurring role as Gertrude Moon in the NBC sitcom Frasier (2000–04).