Millicent Martin Born 8 June 1934
Millicent Martin
1934-06-08
Millicent Martin Biography
Millicent Mary Lillian Martin (born 8 June 1934) is an English actress, singer, and comedian, who was the resident singer of topical songs on the weekly BBC Television satire show That Was The Week That Was (1962-1963). For her work on Broadway, she received Tony Award nominations for Side by Side by Sondheim (1977) and King of Hearts (1978), both for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other television roles include her recurring role as Gertrude Moon in the NBC sitcom Frasier (2000–04).
Millicent Martin Tracks
Send In The Clowns
Millicent Martin
Send In The Clowns
Send In The Clowns
Every Home Should Have One
Millicent Martin
Every Home Should Have One
Every Home Should Have One
If Momma Was Married
Millicent Martin
If Momma Was Married
If Momma Was Married
Moving On
Millicent Martin
Moving On
Moving On
That Was The Week That Was
Millicent Martin
That Was The Week That Was
I'm Still Here
Millicent Martin
I'm Still Here
I'm Still Here
The Boy From
Millicent Martin
The Boy From
The Boy From
The Song Is Ended
Millicent Martin
The Song Is Ended
The Song Is Ended
That Was The Week That Was
Millicent Martin
That Was The Week That Was
That Was The Week That Was
That Was The Week
Millicent Martin
That Was The Week
That Was The Week
The Melody Lingers On
Millicent Martin
The Melody Lingers On
The Melody Lingers On
Come Rain or Shine
Millicent Martin
Come Rain or Shine
Come Rain or Shine
Broadway Baby
Millicent Martin
Broadway Baby
Broadway Baby
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Millicent Martin
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Everybody Says Don't (from Anyone Can Whistle)
Millicent Martin
Everybody Says Don't (from Anyone Can Whistle)
Everybody Says Don't (from Anyone Can Whistle)
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Millicent Martin
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Suspicion
Millicent Martin
Suspicion
Suspicion
You Made Me LoveYou
Millicent Martin
You Made Me LoveYou
You Made Me LoveYou
I've Got My Eyes On You
Millicent Martin
I've Got My Eyes On You
I've Got My Eyes On You
There Won't Be Trumpets
Millicent Martin
There Won't Be Trumpets
There Won't Be Trumpets
That was the week that was
Millicent Martin with David Frost
That was the week that was
That was the week that was
Performer
Sand In My Shoes
Millicent Martin
Sand In My Shoes
Sand In My Shoes
Seriously [from Expresso Bongo]
Millicent Martin
Seriously [from Expresso Bongo]
Seriously [from Expresso Bongo]
When Your Lover Has Gone
Millicent Martin
When Your Lover Has Gone
When Your Lover Has Gone
