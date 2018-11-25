Carol FranBorn 23 October 1933
Carol Fran
1933-10-23
Carol Fran Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Fran (born October 23, 1933) is an African American soul blues singer, pianist and songwriter. Fran is best known for her string of single releases in the 1950s and 1960s, and her later musical association with her husband, Clarence Hollimon. She has released five solo albums since 1992, her final collaboration with Hollimon being on JSP Records.
Carol Fran Tracks
The Great Pretender
The Great Pretender
Texas Home
Texas Home
Knock Knock
Knock Knock
One More Chance
One More Chance
Any Day Love Walks In
Any Day Love Walks In
Roll With The Punches
Roll With The Punches
Carol Fran Links
