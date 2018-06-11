LooteAmerican pop duo based in New York City. Formed 2015
2015
Loote is an American pop duo based in New York City consisting of Jackson Foote and Emma Lov Block. They released their debut single "High Without Your Love" in May 2017 through Island Records.
Longer Than I Thought
Loote
Last played on
Last played on
Your Side Of The Bed
Loote
Last played on
Last played on
Wait (feat. Loote)
Last played on
Last played on
