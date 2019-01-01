The Acacia StrainFormed 2001
The Acacia Strain
2001
The Acacia Strain Biography (Wikipedia)
The Acacia Strain is an American deathcore band from Chicopee, Massachusetts, formed in 2001. The band has gone through several lineup changes and vocalist Vincent Bennett is the only current original member. The Acacia Strain is currently signed to Rise Records.
