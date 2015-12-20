Hawk EyesFormed 2004
Hawk Eyes
2004
Hawk Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Hawk Eyes are a rock band from Leeds, England. They formed in late 2004 and released their official debut album Modern Bodies on 1 November 2010 through Brew Records.
The Ballad of Michael McGlue (Radio 1 Session, 15th Feb 2015)
Terribly Quelled
The Ballad Of Michael McGlue
The Ballad Of Michael McGlue
The Trap
The Trap
Die Trying (Radio 1 Session, 15th Feb 2015)
Enemies (Radio 1 Session, 15th Feb 2015)
Die Trying
Die Trying
Never Never, Just Now
Never Never, Just Now
Cheap
Cheap
That's What This Is
That's What This Is
Headstrung
Headstrung
Bears By The Head (Live At Reading Festival)
Bears By The Head
Bears By The Head
Skyspinners
Skyspinners
Just One More Thing
Witchhunt
Witchhunt
Kiss This
Kiss This
Crack Another One
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
