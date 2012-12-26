The Good Girls
The Good Girls
The Good Girls are a female R&B trio from Los Angeles, California that emerged in the late 1980s; composed of Shireen Crutchfield, Joyce Tolbert, and DeMonica Santiago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
