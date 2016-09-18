Lauren Kennedy
Lauren Kennedy
Lauren Kennedy (born September 3, 1973) is an American actress, and singer who has performed numerous times on Broadway. She is now the Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh in her home state of North Carolina.
Fly Into The Future
Honey Bun
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair
