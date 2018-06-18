Olle PerssonBorn 19 April 1958
Olle Persson
1958-04-19
Olle Persson Tracks
Hor' ich das Liedchen klingen - from Dichterliebe (Op.48 No.10)
Robert Schumann
Hor' ich das Liedchen klingen - from Dichterliebe (Op.48 No.10)
Hor' ich das Liedchen klingen - from Dichterliebe (Op.48 No.10)
Last played on
2 Songs: Such' die Blumen dir im Thal (1850); Herbstlied (1850)
Ludvig Norman
2 Songs: Such' die Blumen dir im Thal (1850); Herbstlied (1850)
2 Songs: Such' die Blumen dir im Thal (1850); Herbstlied (1850)
Last played on
Songs from Myrten (Op.25)
Robert Schumann
Songs from Myrten (Op.25)
Songs from Myrten (Op.25)
Last played on
O du Saliga
Trad, Gothenburg Boys Choir & Fredrik Sixten
O du Saliga
O du Saliga
Composer
Choir
Last played on
2 Songs: Sjalens frid & Karlek (Op.37 Nos. 2 & 5)
Ludvig Norman
2 Songs: Sjalens frid & Karlek (Op.37 Nos. 2 & 5)
2 Songs: Sjalens frid & Karlek (Op.37 Nos. 2 & 5)
Last played on
Histoires naturelles [Tales from Nature] (1906)
Bengt-Åke Lundin
Histoires naturelles [Tales from Nature] (1906)
Histoires naturelles [Tales from Nature] (1906)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-07T05:47:53
7
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Olle Persson Links
