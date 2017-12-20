The OriolesFormed 1947
The Orioles
1947
The Orioles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orioles were an American R&B group of the late 1940s and early 1950s, one of the earliest such vocal groups who established the basic pattern for the doo-wop sound.
The Orioles are generally acknowledged as R&B's first vocal group. Baltimore natives, they blended rhythm with group harmonies. Dubbing themselves after Maryland’s state bird, the Orioles started the trend of bird groups (The Cardinals, The Crows, The Flamingos, The Larks, The Penguins, The Ravens, The Wrens, etc.). They brought their winning formula to their first charted hit "It’s Too Soon To Know"; a #1 record in November 1948, soon followed by the group’s second hit, "(It's Gonna Be a) Lonely Christmas", in December that same year.
The Orioles Tracks
(It's Gonna Be A) Lonely Christmas
(It's Gonna Be A) Lonely Christmas
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
Oh Holy Night
Oh Holy Night
Let Your Dog Tooth Grow
Let Your Dog Tooth Grow
I Only Brought I For The Bottle
I Only Brought I For The Bottle
Bring That Money Home
Bring That Money Home
Crying In The Chapel
Crying In The Chapel
FOR ALL WE KNOW
FOR ALL WE KNOW
Hey Little Woman
Hey Little Woman
It's too soon to know (feat. Deborah Chessler)
It's too soon to know (feat. Deborah Chessler)
Baby, Please Don't Go
Baby, Please Don't Go
