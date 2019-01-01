TavaresUS R&B, funk and soul music. Formed 1959
Tavares
1959
Tavares Biography (Wikipedia)
Tavares (also known as The Tavares Brothers) is an American R&B, funk and soul music group, composed of five Cape Verdean-American brothers. Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, they would later move to New Bedford, Massachusetts. They were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014. They consist of:
Tavares Tracks
Don't Take Away The Music
Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel
It Only Takes A Minute
The Mighty Power Of Love
More Than A Woman
