Joe Hicks
Joe Hicks Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Hicks is an American R&B and soul blues singer and songwriter. He hailed from San Francisco, California, United States, and found limited success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Hicks recorded an album for a subsidiary label of Stax Records.
Joe Hicks Tracks
Merry Christmas Everybody
Don't It Make You Feel Funky
Burning (Acoustic)
Life & Death In G & A (Parts 1 & 2)
Sylvester Stewart
Life & Death In G & A (Pts 1 & 2)
