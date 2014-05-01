Sàndro Gòrli (born 19 June 1948 in Como) – Italian composer, conductor, teacher. The author of "Requiem" for mixed choir a Cappella, written specially for the well-known choir La Chapelle Royale. This composition was included in the Treasury of choral authentic music. From 1990 to 1998 – the principal conductor of the ELISION Ensemble in Melbourne (Australia).