Germaine MonteroBorn 22 October 1909. Died 29 June 2000
Germaine Montero
1909-10-22
Germaine Montero Biography (Wikipedia)
Germaine Montero (1909–2000) was a French singer and a stage, television and film actress.
Germaine Montero Tracks
Los Contrabandistas De Ronda
Germain Montero
Los Contrabandistas De Ronda
Los Contrabandistas De Ronda
Ya Se Van Los Pastores
Germaine Montero
Ya Se Van Los Pastores
Ya Se Van Los Pastores
Mother Courage's Song
Germaine Montero
Mother Courage's Song
Mother Courage's Song
