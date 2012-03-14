David Bridie is a contemporary musician and songwriter from Melbourne, Australia. David rose to prominence in 1983 as a uniquely Australian pianist, vocalist and songwriter in the critically acclaimed band Not Drowning, Waving which he cofounded with guitarist John Phillips. They released nine albums various Australian labels to critical acclaim. Their fifth album, Tabaran, was created with the artists of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea including George Telek, Pius Wasi and Ben Hakalitz.

In the early 1989, Bridie formed a second group, My Friend the Chocolate Cake, with Helen Mountfort. My Friend the Chocolate Cake has released six studio albums and a live album

David has also enjoyed a venerable solo career. Bridie has released four solo albums, Act of Free Choice (2000), Hotel Radio (2003), Succumb (2008) and Wake (2013). He has also written several soundtracks for Australian movies and television, most notably The Man Who Sued God in 2001, Remote Area Nurse, The Circuit in 2007–2010 and Secret City in 2016.