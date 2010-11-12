LuxembourgFormed 2001
Luxembourg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08a54c15-8bba-4405-bf58-5db5db98bb00
Luxembourg Biography (Wikipedia)
Luxembourg are a British five-piece indie band. For most of their life, the lineup consisted of David Shah (lead singer), Rob Britton (guitar), Alex Potterill (keyboards), Jon Bacon (bass) and Steve Brummell (drums). Bassist Jon left the band at the end of 2006 and was replaced by David Barnett. Luxembourg have been compared to artists like Pulp, The Smiths and Roxy Music and sometimes described as "pop noir".
They released most of their music through their own record label Dogbox Records.
The band broke up in 2008. They reunited on 15 October 2016 to play a gig at the Islington in London. and have continues to gig and release music since then.
