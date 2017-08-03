Thomas MorganUS jazz bassist and cellist. Born 14 August 1981
Thomas Morgan
1981-08-14
Thomas Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Morgan (born 14 August 1981 in Hayward, California) is an American jazz musician (upright bass, cello) in contemporary jazz.
Thomas Morgan Tracks
Wildwood Flower
Bill Frisell
Wildwood Flower
Wildwood Flower
Goldfinger
Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan
Goldfinger
Goldfinger
Heroines
Jakob Bro
Heroines
Heroines
