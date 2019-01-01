Clodagh RodgersBorn 5 March 1947
Clodagh Rodgers
1947-03-05
Clodagh Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
Clodagh Rodgers (born 5 March 1947) is a singer and actress from Northern Ireland, best known for her hit singles including "Come Back and Shake Me", "Goodnight Midnight", and "Jack in the Box".
Come Back And Shake Me
Come Back And Shake Me
Come Back And Shake Me
Play The Drama To The End
Play The Drama To The End
Play The Drama To The End
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
Biljo
Biljo
Biljo
Lady Love Bug
Lady Love Bug
Lady Love Bug
Save Me
Save Me
Save Me
Put It Back Together
Put It Back Together
Put It Back Together
Goodnight Midnight
Goodnight Midnight
Goodnight Midnight
It's Different Now
It's Different Now
It's Different Now
