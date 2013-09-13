Myshkin is an American singer-songwriter, touring and recording artist, composer and producer. She sings and plays acoustic and electric guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin and other instruments solo, in cooperation with other artists, and with her band. She is a native of Indiana where she was born to parents recently immigrated from the Netherlands. After studying theater in college she moved to New Mexico, and then spent some time traveling the U.S. before settling in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1993.

In New Orleans she recorded 5 albums of her own work, and appeared on many others. She was a member of The Road Dog Diva's, Ez Bake Organs, and the Mike West Band. Myshkin and Mike West toured as a duo for a decade, playing approximately 300 shows a year throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia, and were recipients of several of the city's music industry awards.

In 2001 Myshkin formed a new band, Myshkin's Ruby Warblers, with John Lutz on upright bass and Scott Magee on drums. The first record, Rosebud Bullets, was a well received farewell to New Orleans for Myshkin, garnering spots on the 2003 best records top ten lists of the Village Voice and the New Orleans Picayune.