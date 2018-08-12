Dan Lancaster is a Grammy nominated Producer/Mixer/Writer/Artist from the UK.

He has written, produced and mixed 8 Radio 1 A-Listed records in the last 2 years[when?] and has worked with Blink 182, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, One OK Rock, Lower Than Atlantis, and Don Broco.

He has had multiple Platinum and Gold albums and had Number 1 albums in the UK, the United States, Japan, Canada, and Australia and been involved in records with over 800 million Spotify streams.

Dan is currently writing, producing, and mixing new albums and singles by One OK Rock, Good Charlotte, Crossfaith, Dir En Grey, Don Broco, Fickle Friends, and also working on his own project through Raw Kingdom.

He has been nominated for Producer of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 Heavy Metal Awards.