Michael Jones (born November 18, 1981) is an American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur. He initially was with Swishahouse, then left to found his own label, Ice Age. Before he was on Swishahouse he was in a group called Souf Folk, in which he used the alias Sache. He released one album with Souf Folk called Country Thuggin in 2003. He is also known for his catchphrase "Mike Jones, who?" usually repeated several times and for handing out shirts with his cell phone number (281-330-8004) printed on the back.