Quadrophonia were a Dutch/Belgian techno music collective, formed by Olivier Abbeloos (also known as part of T99) and Lucien Foort in the late 1980s, with several of their tracks performed by Marvin D (Marvin Tholen).

They had two Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom. "Quadrophonia", which reached #14 in April 1991, followed by "The Wave Of The Future", which charted at #40 in July of the same year. Three of their other singles were "Find the Time (Part 1)", "Schizofrenia - The Worst Day Of My Life" and "The Man With the Masterplan", all three of which were not successful. Later in the year the group released their only album, Cozmic Jam. Following their work in 1991 and 1992, Quadrophonia went on to release three more singles in 1993. They were "Intergalactic Crosstalk (Amazonia)", "Moondance" and "Warp Factor One"; as well as a couple of remix singles in 1997 and 1998, called "Quadrophonia '97 (Remixes Part 1)" and "Quadrophonia '98 (Remixes Part 2)".

Quadrophonia also recorded under the aliases CMOS, Holographic Hallucination, and Warp Factor 1 (as well as Orion on one white label release).