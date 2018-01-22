J.D. Simo
1985
J.D. Simo Biography (Wikipedia)
J. D. Simo (born c. 1985) is an American guitarist, singer-songwriter, producer, solo artist and former member of the rock band SIMO.
J.D. Simo Tracks
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Tommy Emmanuel
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
J.d. Simo, Tommy Emmanuel
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, UK
10
Mar
2019
J.d. Simo, Tommy Emmanuel
Theatre Severn, Wolverhampton, UK
11
Mar
2019
J.d. Simo, Tommy Emmanuel
City Hall, Southampton, UK
20
Mar
2019
J.d. Simo, Tommy Emmanuel
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
21
Mar
2019
J.d. Simo, Tommy Emmanuel
Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield, UK
