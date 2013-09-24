Ross MacManusBorn 20 October 1927. Died 24 November 2011
Ross MacManus
1927-10-20
Ross MacManus Biography (Wikipedia)
Ross MacManus (20 October 1927 – 24 November 2011), born Ronald Patrick Ross McManus, was an English musician and trumpet player of Irish descent. He performed with Joe Loss and his orchestra. He was the father of Elvis Costello.
Ross MacManus Tracks
Patsy Girl
Patsy Girl
