Deptford Goth
Deptford Goth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhpmq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08870a97-6af5-4db8-97fa-859bb9f2e0c2
Deptford Goth Tracks
Sort by
Bloody Lip
Deptford Goth
Bloody Lip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Bloody Lip
Last played on
Square 1
Lxury
Square 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swl0t.jpglink
Square 1
Last played on
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
Square 1 (Lxury Remix) (feat. Deptford Goth)
Lxury
Square 1 (Lxury Remix) (feat. Deptford Goth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swl0t.jpglink
Square 1 (Lxury Remix) (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
Square 1 (George T & Jean Gabriel Becker remix)
Deptford Goth
Square 1 (George T & Jean Gabriel Becker remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Square 1 (George T & Jean Gabriel Becker remix)
Last played on
True (feat. Deptford Goth)
My Panda Shall Fly
True (feat. Deptford Goth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5x7.jpglink
True (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
Square One (feat. Deptford Goth)
Lxury
Square One (feat. Deptford Goth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swl0t.jpglink
Square One (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Square 1 (feat. Deptford Goth)
Last played on
The Loop
Deptford Goth
The Loop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
The Loop
Last played on
Relics
Deptford Goth
Relics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Relics
Last played on
Two Hearts
Deptford Goth
Two Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Two Hearts
Last played on
For You (Deptford Goth remix)
Fyfe
For You (Deptford Goth remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj6d0.jpglink
For You (Deptford Goth remix)
Last played on
The Lovers
Deptford Goth
The Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
The Lovers
Last played on
Objects Objects
Deptford Goth
Objects Objects
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Objects Objects
Last played on
Guts No Glory
Deptford Goth
Guts No Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Guts No Glory
Last played on
Life After Defo
Deptford Goth
Life After Defo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Life After Defo
Last played on
Union
Deptford Goth
Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Union
Feel Real
Deptford Goth
Feel Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Feel Real
Lions
Deptford Goth
Lions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpmq.jpglink
Lions
Deptford Goth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist