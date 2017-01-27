Roky EricksonAmerican psychedelic rock musician. Born 15 July 1947
Roky Erickson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08850745-2054-4af6-833a-dde3f031eaa5
Roky Erickson Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Kynard "Roky" Erickson (born July 15, 1947) is an American singer-songwriter, harmonica player, and guitarist from Texas. He was a founding member of The 13th Floor Elevators and a pioneer of the psychedelic rock genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roky Erickson Tracks
Sort by
The Interpreter
Roky Erickson
The Interpreter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Interpreter
Last played on
Two Headed Dog
Roky Erickson
Two Headed Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Headed Dog
Last played on
Devil Rides (feat. Roky Erickson)
Mogwai
Devil Rides (feat. Roky Erickson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j1250.jpglink
Devil Rides (feat. Roky Erickson)
Last played on
Anthem
Roky Erickson
Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem
Last played on
Bermuda
Roky Erickson
Bermuda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bermuda
Last played on
Please Judge
Roky Erickson
Please Judge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Judge
Last played on
The Alien Creatures with The Atom Brain
Roky Erickson
The Alien Creatures with The Atom Brain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Alien Creatures with The Atom Brain
Last played on
Goodbye Sweet Dreams
Roky Erickson
Goodbye Sweet Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Sweet Dreams
Last played on
Burn The Flames
Roky Erickson
Burn The Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn The Flames
Last played on
Cold Night For Alligators
Roky Erickson
Cold Night For Alligators
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Night For Alligators
Last played on
Bring Back The Past
Roky Erickson
Bring Back The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Back The Past
Last played on
Roky Erickson Links
Back to artist