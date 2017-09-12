Badly Drawn Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Damon Michael Gough (born 2 October 1969, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire), known by the stage name Badly Drawn Boy, is an English indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
Gough chose his stage name from the title character in the show Sam and his Magic Ball, which he saw on TV at a party in Trafford, Manchester, in 1995. Before he thought of using this name he made some business cards, each one unique, with a printed picture of a drawing by his nephew and a small collage by Gough.
A chance meeting with Andy Votel at the Generation X bar in Manchester, where Gough's friends Scott Abraham and Damon Hayhurst were contributing to an exhibition by the Space Monkey Clothing Company and Votel was DJing, led to the foundation of Twisted Nerve Records.
In 2002, Q magazine named Badly Drawn Boy in their list of the "50 Bands to See Before You Die", although this was as part of a sub-list of "5 Bands That Could Go Either Way" on account of Gough's tendency to talk and tell stories for extended periods in concert rather than play songs & dance.
- Badly Drawn Boy and the 15th anniversary of the Hour of Bewilderbeasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03flz6b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03flz6b.jpg2016-01-15T16:47:00.000ZBadly Drawn Boy, aka Damon Gough, speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie to talk about the 15 year anniversary version of his the Hour of Bewilderbeast album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03flz9f
Badly Drawn Boy and the 15th anniversary of the Hour of Bewilderbeast
- Damon Gough: What Makes A Debut Album Specialhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ym86q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ym86q.jpg2015-08-02T08:43:00.000ZOn the 15th anniversary of his seminal debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast, Damon Gough of Badly Drawn Boy looks at what makes a debut album special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ym87z
Damon Gough: What Makes A Debut Album Special
- Steve Lamacq and Badly Drawn Boy on what makes a demo stand outhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p9yf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p9yf.jpg2013-04-04T14:57:00.000ZSteve Lamacq's demo bag panel talk about the elements that draw them to an artist or band. They were talking at the BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0178c0z
Steve Lamacq and Badly Drawn Boy on what makes a demo stand out
- Badly Drawn Boy's advice for artists: 'Believe in yourself'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p68x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p68x.jpg2013-03-21T20:15:00.000ZBadly Drawn Boy, John Robb and Michelle Hussey talk to Steve Lamacq about how being true to yourself pays off.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p9l9
Badly Drawn Boy's advice for artists: 'Believe in yourself'
Badly Drawn Boy Tracks
Sort by
Once Around the Block
Donna and Blitzen
I Love N.Y.E.
All Possibilities
Journey From A to B
Time of Times
Something to Talk About
Disillusion
You Were Right
Magic in the Air
The Further I Slide
The Shining
Nursery Rhyme
Silent Sigh
Another Pearl
TheTime of Times
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
Latest Badly Drawn Boy News
Badly Drawn Boy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
"A Gladitorial Element": Guy Garvey on singers and stand-ups.
-
'For two years, I couldn't listen to any music' - Shappi Khorsandi
-
Elbow
-
"We found a faster, easier way of working" Guy Garvey on Elbow's fresh start
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
Elbow front-man Guy Garvey talks to Jo about their band's new album and tour.
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
-
Gwyn Eiddior a'r Super Furry Animals!