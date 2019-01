Côr Godre'r Aran (English: Choir from the foothills of the Aran mountain) is a Welsh male-voice choir that from Llanuwchllyn, near Bala, North Wales. They have in excess of 45 members, of which most are farmers or work in the agriculture sector.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia