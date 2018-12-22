Côr Godre'r AranFormed 1949
Côr Godre'r Aran
1949
Côr Godre'r Aran Biography (Wikipedia)
Côr Godre'r Aran (English: Choir from the foothills of the Aran mountain) is a Welsh male-voice choir that from Llanuwchllyn, near Bala, North Wales. They have in excess of 45 members, of which most are farmers or work in the agriculture sector.
Côr Godre'r Aran Tracks
Fendigaid Nos
Côr Godre'r Aran
Fendigaid Nos
Fendigaid Nos
Last played on
Evviva! Beviam!
Côr Godre'r Aran
Evviva! Beviam!
Evviva! Beviam!
Last played on
Berwyn
Côr Godre'r Aran
Berwyn
Berwyn
Last played on
Jerwsalem
Côr Godre'r Aran
Jerwsalem
Jerwsalem
Last played on
Rhythm Of Life
Côr Godre'r Aran
Rhythm Of Life
Rhythm Of Life
Last played on
Byd O Heddwch
Côr Godre'r Aran
Byd O Heddwch
Byd O Heddwch
Last played on
Let Us Break Bread Together
Côr Godre'r Aran
Let Us Break Bread Together
Let Us Break Bread Together
Last played on
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Côr Godre'r Aran
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Last played on
Morte Criste
PJ Beddoe Jones, Isaac Watts, Emrys Jones & Côr Godre'r Aran
Morte Criste
Morte Criste
Last played on
Majesty
Côr Godre'r Aran
Majesty
Majesty
Last played on
Clychau`r Gog
Gareth Glyn
Clychau`r Gog
Clychau`r Gog
Last played on
Y Goedwig Werdd
Côr Godre'r Aran
Y Goedwig Werdd
Y Goedwig Werdd
Last played on
Carol Y Seren
Côr Godre'r Aran
Carol Y Seren
Carol Y Seren
Last played on
Detholiad o Awdl y Gwanwyn
Côr Godre'r Aran
Detholiad o Awdl y Gwanwyn
Detholiad o Awdl y Gwanwyn
Last played on
Y Blodyn a Holltodd Y Maen
Côr Godre'r Aran
Y Blodyn a Holltodd Y Maen
Y Blodyn a Holltodd Y Maen
Last played on
A Llawenydd Cenwch
Côr Godre'r Aran
A Llawenydd Cenwch
A Llawenydd Cenwch
Last played on
Caru Cymru
Côr Godre'r Aran
Caru Cymru
Caru Cymru
Last played on
Dawnsio'r Ffandango
Côr Godre'r Aran
Dawnsio'r Ffandango
Dawnsio'r Ffandango
Last played on
Clychau'r Gog
Côr Godre'r Aran
Clychau'r Gog
Clychau'r Gog
Last played on
Gwyr Harlech
Côr Godre'r Aran
Gwyr Harlech
Gwyr Harlech
Last played on
Cân, Canwch Gân
Côr Godre'r Aran
Cân, Canwch Gân
Cân, Canwch Gân
Last played on
