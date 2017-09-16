Les Chats SauvagesFormed 1961. Disbanded 1964
Les Chats Sauvages
1961
Les Chats Sauvages Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Chats Sauvages (The Wild Cats) was a French rock and roll band, that was formed in 1961. Together with Les Chaussettes Noires, they were among the first outfits to perform rock and roll music in France.
Les Chats Sauvages Tracks
Twist A Saint Tropez
Les Chats Sauvages
Twist A Saint Tropez
Twist A Saint Tropez
