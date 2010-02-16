Paulinho da ViolaBorn 12 November 1942
Paulinho da Viola (born Paulo César Batista de Faria on November 12, 1942) is a Brazilian sambista, singer/songwriter, guitar, cavaquinho and mandolin player, known for his sophisticated harmonies and soft, gentle singing voice.
Paulinho da Viola Tracks
Samba: Foi Um Rio Que Passou
Paulinho da Viola
Samba: Foi Um Rio Que Passou
Samba: Foi Um Rio Que Passou
A voz do Povo
Paulinho da Viola
A voz do Povo
A voz do Povo
