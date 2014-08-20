DextrousUK drum n bass producer Errol Francis
Dextrous
Dextrous Biography (Wikipedia)
Errol Francis, better known as DJ Dextrous, and also as Dextrous or Dex, is a British composer and producer. He has received Ivor Novello Award. He was also nominated for a Royal Television Society Award for the Best Original Music for TV in 2003.
Dextrous Tracks
Charge
Moonlight
Musically Abstract (Downtown Remix)
Victory [Bailey Remix]
Sunny Smiles…(People)
Victory (Remix)
