The Mummies
1988
The Mummies Biography
The Mummies were an American garage punk band formed in San Bruno, California, in 1988. Exhibiting a defiantly raw and lo-fi sound, dubbed "budget rock", the Mummies' rebellious attitude and distinctive performance costumes exerted a major influence on garage punk and garage rock revival acts later in the decade, as well as in the 1990s. Their recorded output was intentionally completed with poor, cheap equipment, including their first and only studio album Never Been Caught, which was released after the group's initial break-up. Since then, the Mummies have engaged in several positively-received reunion concerts and tours.
Just One More Dance (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Mummies
Just One More Dance (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Fly (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Mummies
The Fly (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Fly (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
High Heel Sneekers (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
The Mummies
High Heel Sneekers (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
Just One More Dance (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
The Mummies
Just One More Dance (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
Ballad Of Iron Eyes Cody (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
The Mummies
Ballad Of Iron Eyes Cody (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
Babba Diddu Baby (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
The Mummies
Babba Diddu Baby (John Peel Session, 13 March 1994)
Test Drive
The Mummies
Test Drive
Test Drive
Babba Diddu Baby (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Mummies
Babba Diddu Baby (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
High Heel Sneekers (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Mummies
High Heel Sneekers (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
Ballad Of Iron Eyes Cody (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
The Mummies
Ballad Of Iron Eyes Cody (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1994)
